BREAKING News: Zim government restores internet connection

Mobile networks and internet service providers in Zimbabwe have restored internet connectivity after a blackout that lasted more than 24 hours, Zimbabwe Tech Review reported.

It is alleged that the military and police used blackout to launch a brutal crackdown targeting Zimbabweans who took part in m protests over fuel price hikes.

Econet boss, Strive Masiyiwa said his company was forced by authorities to shut down internet services in Zimbabwe.

However, Acting President Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga said he did not know anything about internet shut down and he does not have powers to switch off the world wide web.