This afternoon, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is presiding over the Presidential Innovation Fair 2024 Awards Ceremony, at the Rainbow Towers, Harare International Conference Center.

The ceremony is running under the theme, “Innovation for attainment of Vision 2030.”

President Mnangagwa has arrived at the venue and toured various exhibition stands at the Fair 2024.

The Fair, was launched in April 2023, celebrates Zimbabwe’s innovative achievements, rooted in the Heritage Based Education 5.0 Philosophy.

