Cabinet considered and adopted the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill which will amend several sections of the Broadcasting Services Act [Chapter 12:06].

The Bill will provide a new provision which prohibits Zimbabwe National Road Authority and every motor insurance cover to sell a motor vehicle licence and insurance policy respectively to individuals without the current ZBC radio licence or an exemption certificate from the national broadcaster, unless the vehicle is not equipped with a radio signal receiver.

Currently, ZBC and vehicle licences are being sold separately.

Cabinet also adopted the Principles of Science, Technology, Innovation Start-Up and Knowledge-Based economy Promotion Bill, which seeks to foster innovation, stimulate entrepreneurship, and propel economic growth by creating favourable conditions for start-ups.