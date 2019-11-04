Mnangagwa panics as Chiwenga returns to Zimbabwe?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently called an emergency meeting at his Sherwood farm in Midlands recently and discussed, among other issues, the impending return of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to the country from China.

ZANU PF sources who spoke to this reporter said the meeting was attended by Mnangagwa loyalists.

“I can authoritatively tell you that there was a meeting held at the farm of Number 1 recently where among other issues, the update on the health of the General was discussed. You are aware that there has been widespread speculation on the souring relations between Number 1 and the General so there has to be a way of having the two show a united face when the General comes back because according to reports he has fully recovered and is expected in the country anytime soon.” The source claimed. “There has been reports also that a faction of ZANU PF linked to the General was calling for the re-admission of Saviour Kusukuwere into the party and that matter was also discussed.”

President Mnangagwa is expected to issue a statement regarding the health of Chiwenga soon.

