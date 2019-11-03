Makandiwa says Masiyiwa should not resist God’s call to be Zimbabwe President

Pastor Emmanuel Makandiwa has reportedly warned an unnamed “Web Business Mogul” against his continued resistance of God’s call to be the president of Zimbabwe.

Some analysts have already interpreted the message to have been directed to Econet Wireless boss, Strive Masiyiwa who is alleged to have, on several occasions, turned down fans’ call to join politics.

Before 2018, some overzealous fans of the businessman created social media pages which they wanted to mobilise supporters and “intercede” to God for Masiyiwa to accept to run for the presidency.

Makandiwa reportedly said that the business mogul has so much love for money and enjoying the opportunities of the economic climb down and does not even care about the Zimbabweans he purports to love so much.

