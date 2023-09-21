President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has authorised the government to fully fund former Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai leader Thokozani Khupe’s medical trip to India.

Though government is yet to confirm the development, but ZANU PF Patriots says the President has indeed issued that directive.

“Cde ED has authorised Govt to fully fund @DrThoko_Khupe’s medical trip to India.

“She is stricken by resurgent cancer.

“We wish Hon Khupe speed recovery,” said ZANU PF Patriots.

Apparently, fragile looking Khupe recently drew widespread attention with Zimbabweans expressing shock as they observed members of parliament assembling at the new parliament building for their swearing-in ceremony.

The prominent opposition leader appeared startlingly emaciated and feeble, igniting concerns that her rumored battle with cancer may have resurfaced.

Despite her evident challenges, Khupe poised to assume her position as a proportional representation Member of Parliament for Bulawayo, prompting a nationwide dialogue about her state of health.

Zwnews