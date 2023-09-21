Harare Metropolitan Province Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Tafadzwa Muguti, has implored Ruwa and Epworth local boards to put the welfare of residents first.

He made these remarks after presiding over the election of the chairpersons of the two local authorities.

Muguti challenged the new chairpersons and their deputies to work to the best of their abilities to enhance the livelihoods of the residents.

“It is my hope that you will serve the local boards and the nation of Zimbabwe diligently.

“We look forward to your best performance as you drive towards the improvement of the livelihoods in your towns. I encourage the newly elected councillors to take the dictates of the Urban Councils Act which in this forum we refer to as your bible and your guide to your operations,” he said.

Muguti said local authorities in Zimbabwe played an important role in promoting sound local governance.

Ward 4 Councillor Michael Mataruka of the Citizens Coalition for Change was elected chairperson of Ruwa Local Board while Cllr Anna Sande also of the same party, will lead the Epworth Local Board for the next five years.

They will be deputised by women’s quota councillor Spakamile Mhlanga for Ruwa and councillor Nobody Makoni for Epworth.

The two local boards have 12 councillors, each, two ZANU PF, 10 from the CCC with nine of the 12 representing wards and three from the women’s quota.

Speaking after the elections, Cllr Mataruka said he was raring to go in as far as building a vibrant and united Ruwa with people who deliver on their commitment and get the job done is concerned.

“We are not a small town anymore as evidenced by our population and this comes with its own challenges which include provision of water, roads infrastructure, housing and employment among others.

“This calls for proper planning and we need to move and work collectively as a council to make sure that we provide adequate services as mandated. Let us all come together and participate in shaping the future we all want and together we can win,” he said.

On the other hand, Cllr Mhlanga said she will make sure that water challenges among other service delivery issues were a thing of the past.

“Our major issue in Ruwa is water supply and we have this problem for a long time now. I hope that during this new term, we are going to fix the issue of water at the same time I am happy that Government is promoting gender equality as I got into the council through proportional representation,” she said.

Cllr Sande applauded Epworth residents for being champions of development and focused on the growth of their town.

Both Ruwa and Epworth local authorities are Harare’s satellite towns, hence the name Greater Harare, which also include Chitungwiza.

Satellite cities or satellite towns are smaller municipalities that are part of (or on the edge of) a larger metropolitan area and serve as regional population and employment centers.

