Citizens Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi says the wife of Epworth ward 4 councillor Noel Rungano has reported that her husband has been abducted.

He says the alleged abduction happened last night, adding that their security team later found him dumped and badly beaten up.

“Abduction alert

“The wife of Epworth Ward 4 councillor Noel Rungano reports that Cllr Rungano was abducted at his home by unknown assailants in the heart of the night.

“Our Welfare & Security Departments have tracked & found him severely assaulted. They have since taken him to the hospital.

“We continue to denounce political violence & restate the fact that Mr. Mnangagwa could not have won the elections & yet be so bitter & vindictive. We expected him to be celebrating his “victory”.

“We reaffirm that no amount of intimidation will dissuade Zimbabweans from peacefully & non-violently demanding that our votes must count & our choices must be respected,” he said.

Mkwananzi has since implored the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to broker dialogue and called on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to be tolerant.

“We continue to implore @SADC_News to help facilitate dialogue aimed at consumating a transitional framework towards a fresh, free & fair election.

“Mr. Mnangagwa ought to exercise political restraint & uphold peace & security of all Citizens as required of him (as a defacto ruler) by the law,” he adds.

Zwnews