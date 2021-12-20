Zimbabwe recorded 1,123 new Covid-19 infections and 5 deaths on Sunday, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Meanwhile, vaccination remains subdued as the nation looks set to miss its target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population by December 31 by a wide margin.

In Zimbabwe vaccination remains voluntary, but the government has hinted on putting punitive measures against those not vaccinated.

Some, especially civil servants have been threatened by disciplinary action, like suspension if not vaccinated.

The government also said there will be a time when those not vaccinated will be denied access to certain services.

Zwnews