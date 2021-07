President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed sorrow over the death of 20 people in a Masvingo-Zvishavane road accident yesterday.

He said he received the news of the horrific accident with great shock, adding that it is worrying that most of such accidents are attributed to human error.

President Mnangagwa further noted that it is also sad to noted that some people are continuing with inter-city travelling despite it being banned.

He further warned that the law will take its course.

-Zwnews