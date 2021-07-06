The government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is working on modalities to enable a blend of face to face, remote, e-learning, radio and TV learning in preparation for the opening of the 2nd Term.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa during the post cabinet briefing said Cabinet has ordered Treasury to immediately release ZW368.2m for full enforcement of Level 4 lockdown.

She also noted with concern that there is misinformation over Covid 19 vaccine in some communities.

“Ministers who visited several provinces past weekend noted that -Funerals have become major spreaders, shortage of PPE, misinformation on vaccines.

“Cabinet has directed that Treasury immediately release ZW368.2m for full enforcement of Level 4 lockdown,” said.

Apparently, the Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe recently warned that the country’s security forces will be deployed in full force to enforce regulations.

