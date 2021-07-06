Nine of the 20 people who perished in a road accident along Zvishavane – Masvingo Highway yesterday are relatives from the same family in Gutu, The Mirror has established.

Although National Police Spokesperson, Paul Nyathi could not release the names, The Mirror is reliably informed that the deceased nine belong to the Shara family and they were going to attend a funeral in Bulawayo using a Toyota Granvia.

They were coming from Nemasiyana area in Mukaro near Gutu, The Mirror has also been told.

It is only three weeks after another Gutu family of five from Chiwara perished in a road accident when they vehicle collided head-on with a bus in Serima.

Masvingo-Zvishavane accident report 05/07/21 :

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed that 20 people have died in an accident which took place along Masvingo-Zvishavane road (Mbalabala to be more precise).

The accident happened when a Toyota Granvia which was travelling from Masvingo towards Zvishavane burst a tyre, veered onto the oncoming Toyota Wish’s lane which was coming from opposite direction.

ZRP says the vehicles had a head-on collision at the 61km peg along Masvingo – Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre, just after Mhandamabwe.

The accident occurred at 15:45 hours(Monday, July 5th).

Three injured victims were taken to Zvishavane District Hospital while the bodies have been taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.