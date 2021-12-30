President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent message of condolences to the football fraternity following the death of renowned football administrator Ndumiso Gumede.

Gumede has been in the sporting discipline for many years and helped shape Zimbabwean football.

The country’s football mother body Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) also expressed sadness following Gumede’s death, a decorated football administrator.

“Our condolences the football fraternity and nation at large on the sudden passing of former ZIFA vice president and General Secretary Ndumiso Gumede.

“A decorated football administrator who truly loved the beautiful game will be difficult to replace,” says ZIFA.