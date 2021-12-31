Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of an unknown male adult who fell from the 6th floor of Cleveland Building in Harare on 29/12/21 at around 1200 hrs.

The now deceased who was witnessed seating on the balcony, dropped to the ground and died instantly with serious injuries, according to police.

Relatives with missing persons have since been called to visit ZRP Harare Central for identification and anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

More details later…

Zwnews