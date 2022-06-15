Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has called for equal application of the law.

His sentiments comes after the Zimbabwe Republic Police arrested CCC deputy chair Job Sikhala on charges of inciting public violence.

However, Chamisa says the law should not be one sided:

“Abuse of the law to target political competitors is an act of cowardice.

“ZANU PF councillor & members threatened citizens, terrorized communities, torched homes, unleashed terror & continue to do so with impunity.

“Why is there no action by the law enforcers? Why is the law so one-eyed?”

Police yesterday confirmed the arrest of Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala, the lawyer for Moreblessing Ali’s family.

Spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi says Sikhala “arrested in connection with the orgy of public violence which occurred in Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza yesterday afternoon.

Zwnews