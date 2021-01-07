Last year, President Trump extended painful economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe, citing concerns about Zimbabwe’s democracy.
Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy. These sanctions must end.I’d like to again congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his confirmation as the 46th President of the United States.
Zimbabwe is, as it always has been, ready to work together as friends and partners with the U.S for the benefit of both our peoples.
ed mnangagwa