Newly elected Zanu PF Kwekwe district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Moses Thandika has refuted claims that his camp which triumphed in the recently concluded polls is affiliated to the vanquished G40 cabal in the ruling party.

In the run-up to the disputed Kwekwe DCCs, a camp loyal to former Mbizo legislator Vongaishe Mupereri accused the Thandika-led team of being comprised of remnants of the G40 cabal.

Mupereri fell to Thandika for the chairmanship post.

Speaking to Zwnews in an interview at the party’s district headquarters in Kwekwe, Thandika (60) said he has never been a member of any faction as he has ‘remained a loyal son of the ruling party’.

“Those who have been accusing us of being aligned to G40 seem to be unaware of the long journey we have travelled in Zanu PF. I think it was just their way of trying to discredit us in the elections. But, the truth of the matter is in elections you expect that to happen: but the elections are now over and those who voted for me could never have voted for G40,” Thandika said.

G40 referred to a cabal that was viciously opposed to the ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the era of the late former Zimbabwean leader, Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was humiliatingly deposed following a coup which saw his longtime understudy Mnangagwa dramatically ascending to the presidency in November 2017.

