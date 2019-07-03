Mnangagwa humiliates Chiwenga allies

Zanu PF factionalism has reached a boiling point amid indications that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is trying to pin down all top bigwigs that are allegedly sponsoring his ailing vice Constatino Chiwenga to topple him.

The list of corrupt party wigs announced by Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Lewis Mathuthu was reportedly targeting all loyal cadres believed to be sympathetic to Chiwenga.

This publication is reliably informed that President Mnangagwa has made a last minute decision to evade attending his well known long trip organised by Prisca Mupfumira and Henereita Rushwaya.

He was set to attend to a mining function in Sanyati tommorow but Mupfumira and Rushwaya were to learn via social media that Mnangagwa was travelling to Rwanda while they were anticipating him to bless their event.

Thi has been seen as a final nail for Rushwaya who also lost her Zimbabwe Miners Federation post as Mnangagwa’s faction dares to go down with him in the trenches of poverty.

The meeting organised by Mupfumira and Rushwaya was seen as a desperate move to clear their names on serious allegations levelled against them.