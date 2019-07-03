Conspiracy: Warriors Sold AFCON Game To DRC After Being Paid By Moïse Katumbi?

By smuchirahondo
- 35 mins ago

A French newspaper in the Democratic Republic of Congo reports that the leopards of Zaire risk being disqualified from the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations after the country’s opposition leader and former governor Moïse Katumbi allegedly paid the Zimbabwean warriors to let them win their group stage match in Cairo Egypt on Sunday the 30th of June.

This development comes at a time when Zimbabweans are failing to come to terms with their team’s 4-o defeat to DRC.

A tweet by one Professor Changamire drew the attention of Zimbabweans to the football conspiracy.

In his tweet Changamire said:

Zimbabwe’s Warriors sold game to the DRC after being paid by Moïse Katumbi? Chigova faked injury because he wasn’t comfortable, Chipezeze then jumped on the bandwagon? What do you have to say@KMusonaofficial cc @khama_Billiat11 #Zimbabwe

See tweet Below

 

Most Zimbabweans on Twitter concurred that the warriors might have been paid off especially looking at Elvis Chipezeze’s goalkeeping and poor play that Zimbabwe exuded during the DRC match

 

Facebook Comments