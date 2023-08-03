The Supreme Court has cleared 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidates to contest in the upcoming general election after the three panel bench granted their appeal.

The 12 candidates were recently barred from contesting in this year’s elections by the High Court after ZANU PF dragged them to court alleging that they had filed their nomination papers late (after 4pm).

But the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the 12 did not file their nomination papers late as alleged by ZANU PF.

However, the High Court ruled in ZANU PF’s favour and barred the 12 from contesting, so they appealed to the Supreme Court.

Apparently, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has been left with an egg in the face for celebrating too early.

Addressing thousands of supporters in Cowdray Park yesterday, Mnangagwa congratulated his candidates for a walk over win in Bulawayo.

“ZANU PF is uncontested here not because we stopped them but they stopped themselves from contesting,” he told his supporters.

Zwnews