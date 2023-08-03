The Supreme Court has cleared 12 Citizens Coalition for Change parliamentary candidates to contest in the upcoming general election after the three panel bench granted their appeal.

REACTIONS:

Hopewell Chin’ono

The Zimbabwean opposition should not celebrate anything from the court judgement, they should only breath a sigh of relief. The tweet below from a ZANUPF handle shows you what this is about, ZANUPF is saying the courts are not captured, and this has positioned @ZECzim

as a fair referee in ZANUPF’s narrative to the world since the opposition got a favourable affidavit from @ZECzim

President Mnangagwa and ZANUPF didn’t need these 12 seats, because there was never 12 seats uncontested, only 3 were uncontested, the others would have been contested by the likes of ZAPU. So in the eyes of ZANUPF this process has cleansed the courts and @ZECzim

When the inevitable Presidential result dispute and battle takes center stage, this case will be used and referred to ad nauseam as an example that the process was fair. They will say; “…the same court delivered judgement in your favor last month, the same @ZECzim sided with you on the Bulawayo 12.” There is a word for it, it is called choreography!

Celebration is missing the point!

Zanu PF Patriots