News filtering through is that a Citizens Coalition for Change CCC member has been murdered in cold blood by suspected ZANU PF cadres in Harare’s Glen View 7 suburb.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development:

“ALERT: We have received a concerning report that CCC member, Tinashe Chitsunge, was stoned to death by suspected ZANU PF thugs about an hour ago.

“The thugs ambushed a group of our youths when they were heading to a rally in Glen View 7.

“NO TO VIOLENCE: We strongly condemn the violent attack by suspected ZANU PF thugs on our members in Glen View 7 today.

“They assaulted & stoned our members who were peacefully heading to a rally. One of our members was murdered in the violent orgy. We demand peace & justice.”

More details later…