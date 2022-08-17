President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema today held a meeting on the sidelines of the SADC Summit in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two leaders deliberated on a number of issues of interest to the two sister nations, key among them the promotion of power generation.

Posting on his microblog Twitter handle after the meeting Hichilema said:

“On the sidelines of SADC Summit, held bilateral talks with H.E President Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

“Discussed the Batoka Gorge hydro power station, Kazungula 1-stop border post & modernising our railway network from SouthAfrica to DRC & other projects that benefit our peoples.”

Zwnews