ZANU-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been remanded in custody for continuation of trial on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wadyajena had offered transport to court officials for his matter to continue after normal working hours.

However, the offer was turned down by the court. He just has to endure for a single night, after the National Prosecuting Authority opposed bail.

He’s charged with corruption involving US$5 million alongside 4 others and 2 companies.

According to his charge sheet, prosecutors say Wadyajena conspired with Cottco bosses to siphon millions of dollars from the company, before splashing on 25 haulage trucks worth US$1.5M for his Mayor Logistics company.

