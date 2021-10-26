President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is eagerly looking forward to his first visit to the United Kingdom as Head of State.

He will be attending @COP26 climate change meeting of nations which he says comes at an extraordinary time in world history, when many countries are still battling the pandemic whilst having to undertake immense changes to our economies to meet climate goals.

He says the discussions

COP26 are going to be an important step in agreeing a collective way forward.

“For Zimbabwe we feel the impact of climate change more than others.

“Our temperatures have risen by approximately 2°C over the past century.

“Which has seen a significant increase in extreme weather. In the past two decades alone, we have had to deal with 10 droughts,” he says.

Mnangagwa says if climate change is not taken seriously, job loses will be witnessed.

“If the world doesn’t step up, we will see jobs lost, livelihoods destroyed, and people will lose their lives.

“That is something we must avoid and why Zimbabwe is coming to the table with ambitious plans to tackle climate change,” he says.

He adds that Zimbabwe has now committed to reducing emissions by 40% before 2030, pointing out that the time for words is over but to take action.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter Permanent Secretary of Information Nick Mangwana says:

“No Zimbabwean leader has officially visited the United Kingdom in 25 years.

“The effort to make Zimbabwe a normal member of the Community of Nations is bearing fruit.”

Zwnews