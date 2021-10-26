Zimbabwean fine artist Wycliffe Mundopa has won the FNB Art Prize, one of the most prestigious awards in contemporary African art.

Born in Rusape in 1987, he began painting at the age of 15.

As reported by Newshawks, his works speak to social and political upheavals of life in urban Zimbabwe.

He receives a cash prize, traditionally R100 000 (US$6 800), and a solo exhibition at the Johannesburg Art Gallery beginning 31 October.

His artistic style, featuring mainly depictions of women, has been described as life-affirming, audacious and unapologetic.