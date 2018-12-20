UK: British Police hunt Zimbabwean SEX offender Togarasei Makwarimba

The Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom have asked for the public’s help in the apprehension of Zimbabwean national, Togarasei Makwarimba over allegations of s_exual offences committed between 2008-2011.

Below is the police message:

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man. Togarasei Makwarimba (15/06/1976) is wanted in relation to sexual offences committed in Manchester between 2008-2011.

He is a 42-year-old Zimbabwean male with links to Manchester and West Yorkshire. He has been known to use a different name of ‘Marvin Richards’. The attached Picture was taken in 2011 so it is possible his appearance may have changed.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

agencies