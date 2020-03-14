Speculative social media reports insinuating that the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led Zimbabwe Government is clandestinely concealing information on cases of the deadly novel Covid-19 are false, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

According to WHO country representative Dr Alex Gasarira, it is difficult for Zimbabwe, or any other country for that matter, to conceal cases of the epidemic, which are too ‘rapiid to be concealed by any country.

Dr Gasarira also told the state-owned Herald that the major challenge facing the world in its fierce fight against the global epidemic which has its roots in China.

Said Dr Gasarira:

“Covid-19 by its nature is too rapid to be concealed by any country. By now, if Zimbabwe was concealing any case, they could have come out.while we grapple with containing it, the greatest challenge we face is misinformation, which is making it very difficult to contain the virus.”

The latest developments come in the wake of fears amplified by the recent passing on of a visiting Chinese woman who had, however, tasted negative to the novel Coronavirus. Various African countries including neighboring South Africa have announced cases of coronavirus in their countries.

A total of eighteen African countries including neighbors South Africa where most Zimbabweans are domiciled in search of better economic fortunes, have had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

State Media