An inmate at Kwekwe Prison was successfully apprehended after he jumped off a moving truck in a failed prison escape Friday evening, it has emerged.

Sources told this publication that it took a joint deployment of prison officers. ZRP officials and members of the military for the unnamed suspect to be apprehended.

“He was caught hiding at a durawall in Newtown suburb along the Kwekwe-Mvuma Road and armed security officers were all over the place in search until he was caught. The truck was coming from Kwekwe magistrates court and it was ferrying inmates back to Kwekwe Prison”, the source told Zwnews.

Last night, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spokesperson Simon Kaondo culd not be immediately reached for confirmation on the matter.

More Details To Follow….

Zwnews