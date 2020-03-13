MDC-Alliance proportional representation Member of Parliament for Bulawayo, Dorcas Sibanda has lost a High Court appeal in which she was challenging an eviction order compelling her to vacate a rented property in the affluent Paddonhurst suburb over 11-month rental arrears which have since ballooned to US$1 800.

The Paddonhurst property in which MP Sibanda is being ejected from belongs to forgotten Ex-Police national spokesperson Wayne Bvudzijena.

Sibanda’s unsuccessful appeal followed up a July 2018 eviction order issued by the Messenger of court following an earlier ruling in Bvudzijena’s favour. In dismissing Sibanda’s bid to overturn the eviction order, High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese said Sibanda’s appeal lacked merit.

Sibanda was on Friday ordered to pay Bvudzijena damages of US$14 per day calculated from April 1, 2018 to the date of eviction, including legal costs.

State Media