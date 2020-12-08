From a forensic reading of his Dossier, it is clear that Mohamed Zakariya Patel runs “Toppers Uniforms”, more as a money-laundering vehicle than anything else. Zaks Patel is a pilot who regularly flies to SA, Zambia & Dubai on money laundering & gold smuggling missions!

The Dossier shows that there is a criminal capture of the presidency, especially State House, through Mnangagwa & Auxillia, by syndicates like the one run by Mohamed Zakariya Patel; who is deeply networked within the criminal justice system, the financial & mining sectors!

The Mohamed Zakariya Patel Dossier shows how Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia make big bucks through systematic looting of a key national resource: gold. To recap: they use the likes of Mohamed Zakariya Patel to access gold from Fidelity Printers & Refineries for nothing!