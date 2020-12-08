President Mnangagwa’s government on Tuesday ordered that all cars being imported from Japan should be inspected for radiation contamination.

The move is meant to ensure that the imported vehicles are free from the radioactive contamination that took place in Japan following the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster in 2011.

A notice from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe said that the order was with immediate effect.

See below:

NOTICE TO ALL VEHICLE IMPORTERS

Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe wishes to Inform you that it is now a requirement in terms of Statutory Instrument 281 of 2020 titled Radiation Protection (Safety and Security of Radiation Sources) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 5), that all vehicles being imported into Zimbabwe from countries that experienced Nuclear Incidents (Japan) be inspected for radiation contamination with Immediate effect. The contamination inspector fees are as follows; Description: (a) light motor vehicle and minibuses. – Contamination Inspection per vehicle: (USD)10. De-contamination per vehicle: (USD)50 Description: (b) buses, heavy vehicles, haulage trucks and trailers. – Contamination Inspection per vehicle: (USD)20. De-contamination per vehicle: (USD)100 For your convenience, we recommend that you make use of the prepayment facility to pay for your radiation assessment clearance into the Authority’s FCA Account provided below and present and/or forward proof of payment to [email protected] Account name: Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe Account Number (FCA): 01122628550035 Bank: CBZ Branch: Kwame Nkrumah

no