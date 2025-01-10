Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe has blasted Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for allegedly failing to provide leadership as Mozambique ‘burns.’

Kalimbwe said President Mnangagwa celebrated assuming the regional body’s chairmanship as if he had ideas to lead.

“We saw political excitement about folks assuming the SADC Chairmanship.

“At first glance, you’d think folks had clear political plans on resolving issues in our Southern Africa or Mozambique.

“We set our expectations too high. What we got was folks loitering around with scarfs!!

“The SADC Chairman hasn’t said a word on the Mozambique crisis.

“At a time Southern Africa looked for leadership, we’ve seen a Chairman who’s retreated into a corner of absolute silence.

“Anyone who expected him to provide leadership is either politically naive or mentally unwell,” he said.

