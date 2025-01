The Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) has urged motorists to be up to date with their licenses to avoid inconveniences.

In a public notice, ZINARA warned that non compliant vehicles will be de-registered.

“IMPORTANT VEHICLE OWNERS ALERT!

Avoid the inconveniences of de-registration! Bring your vehicle license up to date and clear outstanding arrears TODAY!

Don’t wait until it’s too late!”

Zwnews