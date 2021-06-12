President Emmerson Mnangagwa has equated the Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-Alliance) to a terrorist organisation.

He accused the opposition party of violence, being undemocratic and not being pro-people.

“Let us remain vigilant and be wary of the MDC-A which is anti-people and anti-democratic,” he said.

He was speaking when launched the Veterans of Liberation Struggle Economic Empowerment Programme and Vetting process of War Collaborators and combatant cadres at the Harare International Conference Centre this afternoon.

Mnangagwa warned party cadres against Social media abuse.

“The trend of abusing the social media on Party issues is unacceptable.

“We are a Party of order and listening Party which respects the people.

“Let us be honest and honourable to the people we serve. We need to mobilise our grassroots towards 2023,” he said.

He also signed into law the Veterans of Liberation Struggle Act which he said will address the welfare of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle and their dependents as well as the branches who participated in the Liberation Struggle.

-Zwnews