Former Dynamos coach, David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora has died.

Mandigora, who died in Harare this morning, was 64.

The cause of his death is still unknown.

Mourners are gathered at No 9 Goshaw Road, Vainona

The 1980 Soccer Star of The Year led Dynamos to the semi finals of the CAF Champions League in 2008, from a tough group that had Ivorian giants Asec Mimosas as well as Egyptian titans and rivals Al Hly and Zamalek.

