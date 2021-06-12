The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved a list of more than one-hundred and eighty energy efficient registered lighting products to be accessible on the market.

ZERA says this is an effort to ensure consumers are guaranteed high quality and efficient lighting products for their homes and work places.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has for years been contending with power challenges.

The country import some of the power it used from South Africa.

Citizens have always been urged to use energy saving products in order to save the available electricity.

