President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denounced coups that has been taking place in Africa, despite him being a beneficiary of such a move.

Speaking on his arrival from the African Union Summit, Mnangagwa said Africa should denounce the change of governments through coups.

He called on organizations like AU, SADC and Ecowas to make sure that they work hard to prevent coups in Africa.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa came to power through a coup that toppled late former Zimbabwean strong man Robert Mugabe.

Zwnews