A Nyabira man is on the run after he reportedly stabbed another villager with a knife following an argument over a girlfriend.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has identified the suspect as Simbarashe Uriri.
“Police in Nyabira are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a suspect identified as Simbarashe Uriri who is wanted in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on 06/02/22 at Upway Farm,” said the ZRP in a social media post Monday afternoon.
“The suspect stabbed the complainant on the back and left hand with a knife after an argument over a girlfriend”.
Added the police:
“In a related case, Police in Karoi are investigating a case of attempted murder which occurred on 04/02/22 at Vuti Centre, Makuti. A 35 year old mentally challenged woman struck her husband with an iron bar on the head thereby inflicting severe head injuries on him. #notomurder.”
Zwnews