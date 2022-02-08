The Government of Zimbabwe has threatened to withold the salaries of teachers who are striking demanding better pay and working conditions.

Meanwhile, the government has also said it will take disciplinary actions against them.

Many students were turned back home yesterday, because of the absence of teachers.

Apparently the situation is said to be the same in many areas across the country today.

Teachers are saying they are incapacitated and would not go to work until their concerns are addressed.

Zwnews