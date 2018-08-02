ED on Zim Army..Masked soldier fires live ammo at fleeing civilians..Latest VIDEO

Mnangagwa engages Chamisa, calls for an independent investigation

President Mnangagwa has come under-fire after he took hours to send condolences to families affected by yesterday’s army killings that left four people dead. He is is also yet to comment on the activities of soldiers in the streets of Harare.

This morning he sent a message of condolence to families of the victims of yesterday’s army shootings.

Said Mnangagwa on his blog post:

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence. All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday’s events.”

A video has since emerged showing the moment a masked soldier opened fire at the back of fleeing protesters. He was not firing warning shots, he aimed directly at the back of people.

He only stopped after another masked soldier slapped him at the back.

See video evidence below:

Junta will have u believe, Chamisa is the soldier firing @ civilians, thanks to the other one who stops the idiot🤬 pic.twitter.com/b2zOi0qrt5 — Hillary Musarurwa (@HillaryMusarur2) August 2, 2018

Meanwhile, critics have questioned the stance taken by Mnangagwa and his government after they failed to condemn army brutality in the streets of Harare.

Doctor Pedzisai Ruhanya said there is no reason to link Chamisa and his colleagues to the indiscrimnate shooting carried out by armed forces.

Said Ruhanya:

“How do you blame Chamisa, Biti, Chidziva and MDC Alliance for soldiers who used live ammunition against unarmed civilians? Doesn’t that sound moronic?”

Below is Mnangagwa’s full statement:

“I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence. All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday’s events.

“They, alongside the families of the victims, are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. The most important thing for us now is to move beyond yesterday’s tragic events, and to move forward, together.

“I am therefore calling for an independent investigation into what occurred in Harare yesterday. We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.

“It is also more important than ever that we are united, and commit to settling our differences peacefully and respectfully, and within the confines of the law.

“We have been in communication with Nelson Chamisa to discuss how to immediately diffuse the situation, and we must maintain this dialogue in order to protect the peace we hold dear.

“Together, we must lead by example and show all Zimbabweans that peace is paramount. This land is home to all of us, and we will sink or swim together.”