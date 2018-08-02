Zim bound passenger killed in SA commuter robbery: SAPS

SOUTH AFRICA: A Zimbabwe bound passenger died yesterday after he attempted to wrestle a gun from an armed robber in the crime prone neighbouring country, police sources have said.

SAPS spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed that a Zimbabwean died following an incident which occurred at around 5:40am near Kranskop Plaza on the N1 Highway near Modimolle.

The man was part of 22 passengers travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe.

“Along the way near Kranskop plaza, a group of passengers allegedly requested the driver to stop as they wanted to relieve themselves and the driver stopped,” said Ngoepe.

“During that process the passengers were accosted by four suspects, one of them pointed a gun and were robbed of cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

“One of the passengers allegedly grabbed the gun from one of the suspects, and a bullet went out and shot him (passenger) to death.

Local police have since launched a manhunt in a bid to catch the culprits, they are also appealing to anyone with information to contact a nearest police station.

…..Additional reporting by News Day