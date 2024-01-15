The government has assured white commercial farmers who received offer letters of security of tenure on their pieces of land, saying the Land Reform Programme was meant for every Zimbabwean.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka said this in an interview with ZBC News.

In 2021, the government replaced old offer letters for resettlement land and land permits with new documents that were said to have improved security features to curb illegal parcelling out of land and weed out fake offer letters.

At the time, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa encouraged allow Zimbabweans to follow due process in acquiring land, while warning invaders that they could not succeed.

Speaking at the time, Masuka said: “Older offer letters will be replaced with new serialised offer letters with new security features. These will be collectable from the provinces and the districts. This will weed out old fake offer letters.

“A1 farmers received their permits from Lands Officers from 2014 onwards or from other authorities prior to 2014. To further curtail illegal land allocation, a new permit with improved security features will also be issued.”

Zwnews