An X post believed to have been generated by the late former President Robert Mugabe’s son Chatunga has accused Elon Musk and his X of beating pornographic sites in distributing such content.

“So Elon bought Twitter and named X and it has now overtaken Xvideos and Pornhub in distributing Pornograph,” posted Chatunga who yet to confirm or disown the handle.

Chatunga however seemingly salivated on the type of porn videos being found on X:

“Muriwo unowanikwa pano ka.”

However, one of his followers corrected Chatunga saying porn videos have always been there on Twitter before it was named X.

The follower hinted that Chatunga could be frequently searching for such content hence he gets feeds.

Saddam @ssonaldo6: “Not really, porn has always been there on twitter, it’s just the algorithm that’s now violent.

“If you watch a few porn videos, your feed will be flooded with porn. If you want porn-free feed, stop watching porn videos or open porn related tweets.”

Musk one of the world’s richest person recently bought Twitter for$44 billion and renamed it X.

Zwnews