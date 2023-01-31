Former opposition legislator Eddie Cross argues that President Emmerson Mnangagwa could have lost the 2018 election as he faced opposition from “everywhere” including former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Cross claimed that Grace Mugabe funded opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s 2018 presidential bid.

During the 2018 harmonised elections, Chamisa contested under the MDC Alliance ticket, but now leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Addressing a Chief Executive Officers Roundtable meeting in Harare last week, Cross said in 2018 Mnangagwa faced opposition from everybody, according to NewsDay. He is quoted as saying:

Mrs Mugabe financed Chamisa so that he defeats Emmerson and eventually Emmerson abandoned everything and concentrated on winning the elections, and thank God he did because if he hadn’t spent the next four or five months fighting the elections, he could have lost the election.

As it is, he won it by 300 000 votes, and when he won that election, he then sorted the problems inside his government — all 20 ministers were Emmerson’s people.

But CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said Cross is delusional adding that his remarks are a strategy to endear himself with the ruling ZANU PF. He said:

Eddie is trying by all means to be more Zanu than Zanu PF people themselves.

Cross’ remarks come as Mnangagwa and Chamisa also this year set to face each other in the presidential election.

-Pindula News