#DEADLINE DAY: Zimbabwe international Nakamba to play in the English Championship

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is undergoing a medical with Luton Town ahead of a proposed loan move, John Percy has reported.

Luton Town are in the market for a new face or two before tonight’s 11pm cut-off point and it will be hoped quick progress can be made to avoid any late drama at Kenilworth Road. At Luton Town he may link up with another Zimbabwean international Admiral Muskwe who joined the Championship side last year.

Muskwe is currently on loan at Fleetwood Town.

Now, it seems one man who will be inbound is Aston Villa’s Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba.

Trusted reporter John Percy has said on Twitter that the midfielder is now undergoing a medical with the Hatters ahead of a proposed loan deal that will see him spend the rest of the season under Rob Edwards’ management.

West Brom were claimed to have entered talks over a deal for Nakamba just yesterday, but it seems he’s now bound for Luton Town as he undergoes the necessary medical checks.

Nakamba hasn’t played at all this season at Villa Park and it seems he’s not in the plans of Unai Emery either.

Great signing for Luton Town

Meanwhile, fans at Nakamba’s new team have said he will be a good addition to the team.

Said one:

Doesn’t have the passing ability to play in the premier league but Nakamba is an excellent signing for any of the championship clubs – have no doubt he will flourish. Adds value to himself by having a good second half to the season, to be sold on in the summer – great business.

An Aston Villa supporter added:

This tough little player will give Luton 100% like he always gave us when playing, great signing for the Championship

Marvelous Nakamba An eye-catching addition…

Nakamba has spent the vast majority of his career playing at a high level, so he brings an impressive amount of pedigree with him to Luton Town.

Before joining Aston Villa in 2019, the 29-year-old spent time playing in Holland and Belgium with Vitesse Arnhem and Club Brugge. He’s a combative, energetic midfielder and will act as a real engine in the middle of the park for Edwards’ Hatters should a move go through as hoped.

He’s been a popular figure at Villa Park for his all-action displays and it will be hoped he can find some regular game time after a tough 2022/23 season to date.