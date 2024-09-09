Popular politician Nelson Chamisa says what he proposed for in his would-be first 100 days in office is what President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is trying to implement.

Chamisa in his 100 day plan proposed for the liberalization of the airwaves, eg the licensing of Starlink.

He also spoke of the removal of the Bond Note currency and the removal of the CALA from the education curriculum.

“WISDOM OUTLIVES TIME…Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi once sang beautifully..Kana uchikopa kopa dhoiri rakanaka. Check out numbers 2, 3 & 6 especially number 6 from the New Great Zimbabwe policy blueprint,” he says.

Zwnews