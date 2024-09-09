The highly anticipated Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts, a tribute to the legendary Zimbabwean musician Oliver Mtukudzi, has shaken the music industry not for its celebration of Tuku’s looming legacy, but also for its controversial omission of his daughter, Selmor Mtukudzi, from the lineup.

Dubbed “Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of Arts” (OMIFA), the two-day event will take place on September 21 and 22 at Pakare Paye Arts Center in Norton.

Tuku would have been celebrating his 72nd birthday on September 22 this year.

He died on January 23, 2019 aged 66 after losing his battle against diabetes.

Tuku was declared a national hero and was buried at his rural home in Madziva, Mashonaland Central.

Five years after his death, Tuku’s family has decided to organise a festival in memory of the late crooner.

Meanwhile, the organizers after receiving complaints by some music lovers as to why Selmor was omitted from the list, succumbed to pressure and sent her a late invite.

Selmor confirmed receiving the invite at last and said she responded via email.