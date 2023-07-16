President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has sent a spy drone to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa’s campaign launch rally in Gweru.

Addressing ZANU PF supporters in Masvingo this afternoon, Mnangagwa confessed sending a spy drone to check on crowd attendance at his main contender’s rally.

“Takayenda kuchipinge pataivamba tikati ndofunga tinonowana vanhu 60 000 regalia ikapera, Bulilima tikayendesa 75 000 ikapera, drone redu pano raverenga more than 124 000 people in attendence, huh matora mukombe!”

“Today I am aware some political party is having a campaign in Gweru and I hope they are embracing peace, everyone is allowed to campaign but they must do so peacefully.”

“Tatumira drone kuGweru vamwe vedu vaye kwavari ku launcher rally yavo vasingazvizive.

“Vanhu variko vashoma nemi muripano,” Mnangagwa told his supporters.

Zwnews