The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Guruve are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Felistus Mubatapasango (47) was found dead in a Honda Fit vehicle along Guruve-Kachuta Road, near Chamucheki road junction on 14/07/23.

The victim was found with multiple stab wounds on the throat stomach and chest.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband, Raymond Nyahuma (45) was found dead hanging from a tree in the bush near Chamucheki road junction.

In other news, the ZRP has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16/07/23 in the morning near Masumo Bridge, Samende area, Binga in which a Stallion Cruise bus travelling from Siabuwa to Binga overturned.

The ZRP confirmed that five people were killed whilst the number of the injured is yet to be ascertained.

Zwnews